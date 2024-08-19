Johnny Wactor's friends, family demand maximum punishment for suspects in his death

As the suspects in the shooting death of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor await formal charges Monday, Wactor's friends and family are demanding that District Attorney George Gascón pursue stiff penalties against the accused killers -- and that Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass crack down on "the escalating violent thefts that are terrorizing our neighborhoods."

"We need to hold criminals responsible it's gotten out of control and due to the policies of George Gascón and a soft-on crime approach, this ideological view of law and order, the city has run rampart with crime. So, in this case, we are asking for an example to be made," actor and friend of Wactor, Micah Parker said during a Monday morning press conference.

They are asking Gascón to add gun and gang enhancements and want to see all the suspects be sentenced to life without parole.

"We ask that Gascon serve justice and do his job today."

Gascón will announce criminal charges in the case at 3 p.m., in a news conference that will also be attended by Interim LAPD Chief Dominic Choi.

Friends of Wactor and those with the #JusticeForJohnny group met at 9 a.m. Monday outside L.A.'s Criminal Courts Building. Wactor's mother, Scarlett Wactor, was in South Carolina and unable to attend.

Gascón, who is running for reelection in November against former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman, has been criticized during his first term for policies seen by some as soft on crime, including his refusal to seek sentencing enhancements for things such as using a gun, belonging to a gang or committing a second or third strike.

The news conference comes four days after a series of early-morning raids by Los Angeles police, in which four people were arrested in connection with the killing of Wactor, 37. The actor was shot and killed after encountering a crew trying to steal the catalytic converter from his parked car in downtown L.A. on May 25.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Robert Barceleau, 18, of Huntington Park; Sergio Estrada, 18; and Leonel Gutierrez, 18, who were listed only as Los Angeles County residents, were all booked on suspicion of murder. Frank Olano, 22, of Inglewood, was booked on suspicion of being an accessory to the killing.

Jail records show Barceleau, Gutierrez and Olano all being held in lieu of $2 million bail. There was no record of Estrada in the jail system.

Parker told reporters outside LAPD headquarters Thursday that officers called Wactor's mother that day and informed her that multiple arrests had been made.

The Los Angeles Times, citing an affidavit in support of a search warrant, reported that police targeted Barceleau, Estrada and Gutierrez because their fingerprints were found on a floor jack they allegedly used while trying to steal Wactor's catalytic converter. Olano's role in the case remained unclear.

Officers served a warrant Thursday morning in the area of 62nd Street and Wilton Place in South Los Angeles.

Wactor was shot around 3:30 a.m. May 25 while walking with a co-worker toward his parked car near Hope Street and Pico Boulevard after finishing his bartending shift at the nearby Level 8 bar/restaurant.

Police said the pair encountered a crew of people trying to steal the catalytic converter from Wactor's car, and that one of them shot Wactor as he approached.

The suspects had Wactor's vehicle raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter, police said, adding that Wactor was shot by one of the individuals without provocation.

Catalytic converters are popular targets for thieves because they are rich in precious metals that can be resold.

Wactor appeared on nearly 200 episodes of "General Hospital" from 2020-22. His other credits included "Westworld," "The OA," "NCIS," "Station 19," "Criminal Minds" and "Hollywood Girl."