Johnny Wactor murder witness hoping for closure after 4 arrested in shooting of 'General Hospital' actor

It took nearly three months, but police arrested four people in connection to the May 2024 death of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor.

FOX 11 revisited with his friend, Anita Joy, who witnessed the deadly shooting that allegedly stemmed from Wactor trying to stop a group of people from stealing a catalytic converter in downtown Los Angeles.

Joy had told FOX 11 that Wactor was walking her to her car after the two finished their shifts at the Level 8 bar-restaurant in the early morning hours. Fast-forward to August 16, Joy said the news of the arrests gave her a "nice glimmer of hope."

"Finally," Joy said. "We do feel like these are these are the three guys. And until I see them in person and I'm there, you know, that's when I'll really know."

Joy hopes the upcoming developments will help bring closure to what has been a traumatic grieving process for those who knew Wactor.

"We've had a really stagnant grief to deal with in the last few months," she said. "We've all put Johnny's efforts of his justice before our grief. You know, we can't really fully focus on that until these guys are off the streets."