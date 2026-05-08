Jewish Federation denounces "vile" antisemitic tropes in official California voter guide

The Brief Jewish Federation Los Angeles (JFEDLA) has issued a sharp rebuke of Secretary of State Dr. Shirley N. Weber for including antisemitic hate speech in California’s official voter information guide. The content, penned by a gubernatorial candidate, features debunked conspiracy theories and links to hate group websites, which JFEDLA argues violates the state's own candidate statement guidelines. State officials initially cited legal constraints for the inclusion but have since signaled plans to work with the legislature to update the elections code to prevent future occurrences.



The Jewish Federation Los Angeles (JFEDLA) has formally denounced the California Secretary of State’s office following the distribution of an official voter guide containing "virulent Jewish hate speech."

The organization labeled the decision to publish the material at taxpayer expense as "indefensible and reprehensible."

What we know:

The controversy centers on a statement submitted by gubernatorial candidate Don J. Grundmann for the June primary voter guide.

The text includes inflammatory fabrications regarding Jewish control, claims that Israel was responsible for the 9/11 attacks, and links to the Goyim Defense League, a recognized hate group.

JFEDLA and the California Legislative Jewish Caucus, led by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, argue that the Secretary of State failed to enforce existing standards.

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These standards dictate that candidate statements should be limited to personal background and qualifications.

In response to the outcry, a spokesperson for Secretary Weber stated that the office is now "working with the legislature to propose changes" to the California Elections Code to address prohibited content while maintaining candidate rights.

What we don't know:

It's unclear exactly how the statement passed the initial internal review process or why the specific guidelines regarding "qualifications" were not used to disqualify the text prior to printing.

The specific legislative language for the proposed "enforceable safeguards" has not yet been made public.

What they're saying:

"The First Amendment does not require the government itself to print and distribute [hate speech]," JFEDLA said in a press release. "California’s own standards make it clear that candidate statements are meant to describe qualifications, not to serve as vehicles for hate."

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The California Legislative Jewish Caucus added that the "lack of attention paid to this matter by leaders who profess commitment to tolerance and co-existence is unacceptable."