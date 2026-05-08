Chicago man killed in South LA hit-and-run; $50,000 reward offered for info

The Brief A 65-year-old Chicago man, Jose Melesio, was killed in a hit-and-run on Figueroa Street last week. The LAPD released surveillance footage showing the driver failed to brake or slow down before the fatal crash near 75th Street. Authorities and Melesio's family members are offering a $50,000 reward for any information leading to the driver's identification.



The Los Angeles Police Department and the family of Jose Melesio are pleading for public assistance to identify a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed the Chicago resident in South Los Angeles.

Melesio, 65, was visiting the city for the Dodgers-Cubs baseball series when the fatal collision happened.

What we know:

The incident happened at around 3:10 a.m. on Monday, April 27.

According to police, Melesio was walking on Figueroa Street near 75th Street when he was struck by a silver four-door sedan traveling northbound.

Surveillance video released by the LAPD shows the suspect vehicle driving alongside another car; while the second car slowed down for the pedestrian, the suspect did not brake, striking Melesio and sending his body into the air.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

What they're saying:

At a news conference on Thursday, Melesio’s family members spoke through tears about the "good-natured" victim and the devastating impact his death has had on his relatives back in the Windy City.

LAPD commanders joined the family to urge witnesses to come forward, emphasizing that the driver made no attempt to render aid or stop after the collision.

What's next:

A$50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of a suspect in this case.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle from the released footage or photos to contact the South Traffic Division.

What you can do:

Melesio's family has set up an online fundraiser to assist with funeral expenses.

If you have any information regarding the vehicle or the driver, you are urged to call Officer Antonio Hurd or Detective Ryan Moreno at 323-421-2500.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or through lacrimestoppers.org.