Nick Reiner faces potential death penalty under new grand jury indictment

The Brief The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that Nick Reiner has been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the deaths of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner. The grand jury indictment bypassed a preliminary hearing and added a "lying in wait" special circumstance allegation alongside multiple murder allegations. Nick Reiner pleaded not guilty on Wednesday and is being held without bail; if convicted as charged, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.



The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Nick Reiner, the son of Rob and Michele Reiner, has been indicted by a grand jury.

What we know:

Prosecutors secured a grand jury indictment, bypassing a preliminary hearing and adding a "lying in wait" allegation.

After the indictment was unsealed Wednesday, Nick Reiner pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder with special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and murder by means of lying in wait. He also faces a special allegation of using a dangerous and deadly weapon.

He is being held without bail.

The backstory:

Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead in their Brentwood home on Dec. 14, 2025.

Police said Nick Reiner did not resist when he was arrested hours later in the Exposition Park area near the University of Southern California, about 14 miles from the crime scene.

What they're saying:

"This was a profound betrayal by someone who was loved and trusted by the very people he is accused of killing," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said. "The indictment unsealed today also adds a special circumstance allegation that the defendant committed the murders by means of lying in wait. We hope that by having a grand jury return an indictment in this case it will bring us one step closer to a trial and achieving justice."

What's next:

Nick Reiner’s pretrial hearing is set for Sept. 15 as the case moves closer to trial. If convicted as charged, he faces the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.