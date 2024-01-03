Expand / Collapse search

Jack in the Box adds new menu items: Here's what they are

Jack’s Birria Grilled Cheese (Photo courtesy: Jack in the Box).

Starting this month, select Jack in the Box locations will begin offering these two new items on their menu.

Both dishes include a rich, beef birria, which is a Mexican-style meat marinated in a mix of spices, like dried chiles, garlic, vinegar and herbs, before it is stewed in a broth.

The special birria items will only be available at select Jack in the Box locations in California, Nevada and Texas at this time.

Here's what you can expect from Jack's latest menu additions:

Jack's Birria Tiny Tacos

  • Available as a "classic" naked option, or a fully loaded option - both of which include a side of savory consomé.
  • $4 for classic style, $5 for loaded option.
  • Available in select Jack in the Box locations in Monterey and Salinas, California and Reno, Nevada.

Jack's Birria Grilled Cheese

  • Stuffed between Jack in the Box's Sourdough bread and melted cheese. Available as a single stacked or double stacked grilled cheese.
  • Pricing starts at $5 with both available as a combo meal for an extra $2.80.
  • Currently only available at select Texas locations in McAllen, Brownsville and Laredo.