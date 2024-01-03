Jack in the Box adds new menu items: Here's what they are

article

Starting this month, select Jack in the Box locations will begin offering these two new items on their menu.

Both dishes include a rich, beef birria, which is a Mexican-style meat marinated in a mix of spices, like dried chiles, garlic, vinegar and herbs, before it is stewed in a broth.

The special birria items will only be available at select Jack in the Box locations in California, Nevada and Texas at this time.

Here's what you can expect from Jack's latest menu additions:

Jack's Birria Tiny Tacos

Available as a "classic" naked option, or a fully loaded option - both of which include a side of savory consomé.

$4 for classic style, $5 for loaded option.

Available in select Jack in the Box locations in Monterey and Salinas, California and Reno, Nevada.

Jack's Birria Grilled Cheese