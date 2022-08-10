Reward extended for info on shooting death of Pasadena teen Iran Moreno

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced Tuesday the extension of a reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in the shooting death of 13-year-old Iran Moreno in Pasadena.

Moreno was playing video games on Nov. 20, 2021 in his own bedroom when he was hit and killed by a stray bullet shot through the window, according to Pasadena police.

"Iran was playing video games in his bedroom when he was hit by a stray bullet that tragically ended his life," said Supervisor Barger. "The grief and loss felt by his family, friends, teachers and community is unimaginable. I’m extending this $20,000 reward with the hope that those involved in this shooting will be identified and prosecuted. Justice for Iran and his family must be served."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 13-year-old boy killed in bedroom by stray bullet in Pasadena

Officials said multiple shots were fired at the home, and the entire family was present at the time of the shooting.

The target of the shooting was unknown, but it did not appear to be the boy, police said. It is unknown if it was a drive-by shooting or if someone walked up to the home. Police are also working to determine if the shooting was gang-related.

The city had initially offered a $10,000 reward but it was increased soon afterward.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: $10,000 reward offered in search for killer of 13-year-old Pasadena boy

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Pasadena Police at 626-744-4241 or provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or lacrimestoppers.org. People can also provide tips with a smartphone by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app.