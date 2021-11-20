Expand / Collapse search
13-year-old boy killed in bedroom by stray bullet in Pasadena

By KJ Hiramoto
Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. - A teenager was killed in his own bedroom by a stray bullet that was shot through a window.

The 13-year-old boy was hit by the bullet in the 900 block of North Raymond Avenue a little before 6:15 p.m. Saturday, according to a report from the City News Service. The Pasadena Police Department later confirmed CNS' report, adding that the shooting ultimately killed the teen.

SkyFOX was over the shooting scene where there was still a heavy police presence in the neighborhood late Saturday night.

As of late Saturday night, it is unknown if a suspect has been identified in the shooting. The intended target in Saturday's now-deadly shooting has not been revealed as of late Saturday night.

