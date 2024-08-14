Intuit Dome concerts: Here are the artists set to hit the stage at the new Inglewood arena

The Intuit Dome in Inglewood is the newest entertainment venue in the greater Los Angeles area.

The new home of the LA Clippers offers numerous innovative features that will allow fans a more intimate experience in the 18,000-seat arena.

Clippers’ owner Steve Ballmer traveled to various stadiums across the nation to find inspiration for the Intuit Dome design, and has cited Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Salt Lake City’s Delta Center, and San Diego State’s Viejas Arena as some of the venues that delivered the best fan experience.

The $2 billion privately funded arena is essentially a love letter to Clipper Nation while bringing even more business to Inglewood, also home to the Kia Forum and SoFi Stadium.

See a list of all the artists set to hit the Intuit Dome stage in 2024 below.

August Intuit Dome Events

A view of Halo Board promoting the Bruno Mars concert, which will be the grand opening of the Intuit Dome. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Bruno Mars

When: Thursday, Aug. 15 and Friday. Aug 16

Event start time: 8 p.m.

Sebastian Maniscalo

When: Saturday, Aug. 17

Event start time: 7 p.m.

Marcos Antonio Solis

When: Sunday, Aug. 18

Event start time: 8 p.m.

Olivia Rodrigo

When: Tuesday, Aug. 20 and Wednesday, Aug. 21

Event start time: 7:30 p.m.

Phil Wickman & Brandon Lake

When: Thursday, Aug. 22

Event start time: 7 p.m.

Peso Pluma

When: Saturday, Aug. 24

Event start time: 8 p.m.

Twenty One Pilots

When: Tuesday, Aug. 27 and Wednesday, Aug. 28

Event start time: 8 p.m.

Future & Metro Boomin

When: Saturday, Aug. 31

Event start time: 8 p.m.

September Intuit Dome Events

NCT Dream

When: Thursday, Sept. 12

Event start time: 8 p.m.

Slipknot

When: Friday, Sept. 13 and Saturday, Sept. 14

Event start time: 7 p.m.

Group Frontera

When: Friday, Sept. 20

Event start time: 8 p.m.

Usher

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, Sunday, Sept. 22, Tuesday, Sept. 24, and Wednesday, Sept. 25

Event start time: 8 p.m.

Franco Escamilla

When: Friday, Sept. 27

Event start time: 8 p.m.

Elevation Nights

When: Saturday, Sept. 28

Event start time: 7 p.m.

October Intuit Dome Events

R&B Forever Tour

When: Friday, Oct. 4

Event start time: 8 p.m.

Weezer

When: Friday, Oct. 11

Event start time: 7 p.m.

Billy Joel

When: Saturday, Oct. 12

Even start time: 8 p.m.

Wild ‘N Out Live!

When: Friday. Oct 18

Event start time: 8 p.m.

Ana Gabriel

When: Saturday, Oct. 19

Event start time: 8 p.m.

David Gilmour

When: Friday, Oct. 25

Event start time: 7:30 p.m.

November Intuit Dome Events

Fuerza Regina

When: Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 15

Event start time: 8 p.m.

Cyndi Lauper

When: Saturday, Nov. 23

Event start time: 8 p.m.

Grupo Marca Registrada

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27

Event start time: 8 p.m.

December Intuit Dome Event

West Coast Hoops Showdown: UCLA vs. Gonzaga

When: Saturday, Dec. 28

Event start time: 8 p.m.

LA Clippers 2024-25 Season Schedule

The Opening Night game is scheduled for the Clippers on Wednesday, Oct. 23. The full NBA schedule is set to be released on Thursday.