Intuit Dome concerts: Here are the artists set to hit the stage at the new Inglewood arena
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - The Intuit Dome in Inglewood is the newest entertainment venue in the greater Los Angeles area.
The new home of the LA Clippers offers numerous innovative features that will allow fans a more intimate experience in the 18,000-seat arena.
Clippers’ owner Steve Ballmer traveled to various stadiums across the nation to find inspiration for the Intuit Dome design, and has cited Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Salt Lake City’s Delta Center, and San Diego State’s Viejas Arena as some of the venues that delivered the best fan experience.
SUGGESTED: Clippers' Intuit Dome: Steve Ballmer shares inspiration behind Inglewood's new arena
The $2 billion privately funded arena is essentially a love letter to Clipper Nation while bringing even more business to Inglewood, also home to the Kia Forum and SoFi Stadium.
SUGGESTED COVERAGE:
- Inglewood bans concerts at SoFi Plaza following Hard Summer music festival
- Intuit Dome: Parking, transit and how to get there
- Intuit Dome grand opening: Everything we know about the Clippers' new $2B arena
- 'Let's Get Intuit': Journey of Clippers' new home explored in mini documentary
- LA Clippers roll out Intuit Dome food menu: What to expect
See a list of all the artists set to hit the Intuit Dome stage in 2024 below.
August Intuit Dome Events
A view of Halo Board promoting the Bruno Mars concert, which will be the grand opening of the Intuit Dome. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Bruno Mars
When: Thursday, Aug. 15 and Friday. Aug 16
Event start time: 8 p.m.
Sebastian Maniscalo
When: Saturday, Aug. 17
Event start time: 7 p.m.
Marcos Antonio Solis
When: Sunday, Aug. 18
Event start time: 8 p.m.
Olivia Rodrigo
When: Tuesday, Aug. 20 and Wednesday, Aug. 21
Event start time: 7:30 p.m.
SUGGESTED COVERAGE: Olivia Rodrigo in LA: ‘GUTS’ pop-up shop details revealed
Phil Wickman & Brandon Lake
When: Thursday, Aug. 22
Event start time: 7 p.m.
Peso Pluma
When: Saturday, Aug. 24
Event start time: 8 p.m.
Twenty One Pilots
When: Tuesday, Aug. 27 and Wednesday, Aug. 28
Event start time: 8 p.m.
Future & Metro Boomin
When: Saturday, Aug. 31
Event start time: 8 p.m.
September Intuit Dome Events
NCT Dream
When: Thursday, Sept. 12
Event start time: 8 p.m.
Slipknot
When: Friday, Sept. 13 and Saturday, Sept. 14
Event start time: 7 p.m.
Group Frontera
When: Friday, Sept. 20
Event start time: 8 p.m.
Usher
When: Saturday, Sept. 21, Sunday, Sept. 22, Tuesday, Sept. 24, and Wednesday, Sept. 25
Event start time: 8 p.m.
Franco Escamilla
When: Friday, Sept. 27
Event start time: 8 p.m.
Elevation Nights
When: Saturday, Sept. 28
Event start time: 7 p.m.
October Intuit Dome Events
R&B Forever Tour
When: Friday, Oct. 4
Event start time: 8 p.m.
Weezer
When: Friday, Oct. 11
Event start time: 7 p.m.
Billy Joel
When: Saturday, Oct. 12
Even start time: 8 p.m.
Wild ‘N Out Live!
When: Friday. Oct 18
Event start time: 8 p.m.
Ana Gabriel
When: Saturday, Oct. 19
Event start time: 8 p.m.
David Gilmour
When: Friday, Oct. 25
Event start time: 7:30 p.m.
November Intuit Dome Events
Fuerza Regina
When: Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 15
Event start time: 8 p.m.
Cyndi Lauper
When: Saturday, Nov. 23
Event start time: 8 p.m.
Grupo Marca Registrada
When: Wednesday, Nov. 27
Event start time: 8 p.m.
December Intuit Dome Event
West Coast Hoops Showdown: UCLA vs. Gonzaga
When: Saturday, Dec. 28
Event start time: 8 p.m.
LA Clippers 2024-25 Season Schedule
The Opening Night game is scheduled for the Clippers on Wednesday, Oct. 23. The full NBA schedule is set to be released on Thursday.