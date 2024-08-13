Expand / Collapse search

Olivia Rodrigo in LA: ‘GUTS’ pop-up shop details revealed

Published  August 13, 2024 11:08am PDT
Olivia Rodrigo. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for LIVE Nation) (Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Fans of Gen Z icon Olivia Rodrigo will have a chance to shop for exclusive "GUTS" tour merchandise in celebration of the singer’s six scheduled shows in Inglewood

Those without a driver’s license will likely seek means of transportation to get to Los Angeles’ Beverly Grove neighborhood over the weekend to not only get their hands on the special merch but also to have a full backstage experience. 

The pop-up shop celebrating the "Vampire" songstress is being presented by Complex and will be held from Thursday, Aug. 15 to Sunday, Aug. 18, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 433 N. Fairfax Avenue

Of course, the pop-up is different from the "GUTS World Tour" bus experience with several appearances across Southern California. 

The dates for the bus experience were listed on the singer's website as:

  • Aug. 13-14: Kia Forum in Inglewood
  • Aug. 16-17: Santa Monica at the Third Street Promenade
  • Aug. 20: Irvine at the Irvine Spectrum Center
  • Aug. 21: Rancho Cucamonga at Victoria Gardens
  • Aug. 22: San Diego at Fashion Valley Mall

Click here for more information.

Her LA tour dates serve as a homecoming for the Grammy Award-winner who grew up in Murrieta in Riverside County

Rodrigo initially had four scheduled concerts at the Kia Forum before adding another two at the Intuit Dome, the new home of the LA Clippers in Inglewood, due to high demand. 

Her concert schedule in Inglewood is as follows: 

  • Tuesday, Aug, 13: Kia Forum at 7:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 14: Kia Forum at 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Aug. 16: Kia Forum at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 16: Kia Forum at 7:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 20: Intuit Dome at 7:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 21: Intuit Dome at 7:30 p.m.

She’ll get a much-needed break for a few weeks before bringing the tour overseas beginning in mid-September. 