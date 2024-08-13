Olivia Rodrigo in LA: ‘GUTS’ pop-up shop details revealed

article

Fans of Gen Z icon Olivia Rodrigo will have a chance to shop for exclusive "GUTS" tour merchandise in celebration of the singer’s six scheduled shows in Inglewood.

Those without a driver’s license will likely seek means of transportation to get to Los Angeles’ Beverly Grove neighborhood over the weekend to not only get their hands on the special merch but also to have a full backstage experience.

The pop-up shop celebrating the "Vampire" songstress is being presented by Complex and will be held from Thursday, Aug. 15 to Sunday, Aug. 18, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 433 N. Fairfax Avenue.

Of course, the pop-up is different from the "GUTS World Tour" bus experience with several appearances across Southern California.

The dates for the bus experience were listed on the singer's website as:

Aug. 13-14: Kia Forum in Inglewood

Aug. 16-17: Santa Monica at the Third Street Promenade

Aug. 20: Irvine at the Irvine Spectrum Center

Aug. 21: Rancho Cucamonga at Victoria Gardens

Aug. 22: San Diego at Fashion Valley Mall

Her LA tour dates serve as a homecoming for the Grammy Award-winner who grew up in Murrieta in Riverside County.

Rodrigo initially had four scheduled concerts at the Kia Forum before adding another two at the Intuit Dome, the new home of the LA Clippers in Inglewood, due to high demand.

Her concert schedule in Inglewood is as follows:

Tuesday, Aug, 13: Kia Forum at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 14: Kia Forum at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16: Kia Forum at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 16: Kia Forum at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 20: Intuit Dome at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 21: Intuit Dome at 7:30 p.m.

She’ll get a much-needed break for a few weeks before bringing the tour overseas beginning in mid-September.