Multiple business burglaries under investigation in East LA

A police investigation is underway in East Los Angeles after multiple businesses were hit in break-ins overnight.

What we know:

Several businesses in a mini-mall at the corner of Whittier Boulevard and Spence were targeted in a crime spree early Monday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The affected businesses include Little Caesar's, Subway, and Boba and Joy.

Police received a 911 call at approximately 5:12 a.m. reporting three suspects involved in the incident, which included glass shattering and doors being broken.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage and speaking with business owners to determine what was taken during the smash-and-grab incident.

The business owners are still conducting inventory to assess the full extent of the losses.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a clear description of the suspects involved in the crime spree.

What's next:

Police continue to investigate the crime spree, working to identify the suspects and gather more information from surveillance footage and business owners.

The community is urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.