Dodgers to visit White House on Monday

The Brief The Los Angeles Dodgers will visit the White House as World Series champions on Monday morning. Mookie Betts is joining the team after previously declining a similar visit with the Boston Red Sox in 2018. First baseman Freddie Freeman will not attend due to a right ankle sprain.



In keeping with a long-standing tradition, the Los Angeles Dodgers will visit President Donald Trump in the White House on Monday, April 7.

What we know:

The Dodgers will visit the White House on Monday morning as World Series champions.

Shortstop Mookie Betts, who previously declined a White House visit with the Boston Red Sox, will join the team, emphasizing his decision is about supporting the Dodgers' achievements.

Betts expressed regret over missing the Red Sox's visit in 2018, feeling his absence detracted from the team's success.

First baseman Freddie Freeman will not attend the White House visit due to a right ankle sprain, which placed him on the 10-day injured list. The Dodgers' visit coincides with their three-game series against the Washington Nationals starting Monday.

The Dodgers are scheduled to meet President Donald Trump in the East Room at 8 a.m. PT

What they're saying:

Betts told reporters, "No matter what I say or what I do, people are gonna take it as political. But that's definitely not what it is. This is about what the Dodgers were able to accomplish last year."

He emphasized the importance of being there for his teammates, who supported him during challenging times in the postseason.

The backstory:

The Dodgers last visited the White House as World Series champions on July 2, 2021, during President Joe Biden's term.