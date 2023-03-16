Interactive map: See rainfall totals in your neighborhood

California this week was hit with its 11th atmospheric river of the winter season, bringing flooded roadways, landslides, and toppled trees to the southern part of the state as well as drought-busting rainfall that meant the end of water restrictions for nearly 7 million people.

Some areas saw record-breaking rainfall totals.

For downtown Los Angeles, the National Weather Service said just under two feet of rain has been recorded so far this water year — making this the 14th wettest in more than 140 years of records.

Curious to see how much rain you got in your neighborhood?

Ventura County Public Works released a handy interactive map showing season-to-date rainfall totals for several counties including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties.

>> TAP OR CLICK HERE TO CHECK RAINFALL TOTALS ON THE INTERACTIVE MAP <<

Remaining showers across Southern California were expected to decrease through Wednesday evening as the storm headed toward parts of the Great Basin. The weather service said California will see minor precipitation this weekend, followed by another substantial storm next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.