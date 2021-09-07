Innocent driver hit as pursuit comes to an end in Baldwin Park

An innocent man was able to walk away from a crash after his vehicle was hit when a pursuit came to an end in Baldwin Park Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, police began pursuing a stolen vehicle in Monterey Park just before 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Video from SkyFOX shows the victim’s vehicle hit a pole near the intersection of Baldwin Park Boulevard and Olive Street, causing the airbags to deploy. The victim was able to climb into the backseat and was able to walk out of the sedan after firefighters pried open one of the car doors.

At least three suspects in the stolen vehicle were taken into custody, officials said.

No further information was immediately released.

