LAPD officer crashes cruiser while chasing possible DUI suspect in South Los Angeles

A police chase in South Los Angeles takes a dangerous turn after an officer crashed their vehicle.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the Los Angeles Police Department cruiser and an SUV crashed into each other on Slauson Avenue and Van Ness Avenue Monday evening. The SUV had nothing to do with the police chase.

Prior to the crash, LAPD officers were chasing a black BMW that was wanted for DUI. The suspect driver got away from the officers following the crash.

One person was taken to the hospital. Officials did not specify if it was the officer or someone from the SUV that was taken to the hospital.

