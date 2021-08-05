Dramatic video shows moment police chase ends in rollover crash

A police chase ended in a violent rollover crash in Echo Park Thursday night.

Five people were taken into custody after leading officers on a wild chase through parts of LA. The pursuit began in Glendale after the suspect, believed to be armed, refused to yield to officers.

The pursuit came to a dramatic end in Echo Park when the driver lost control, crashed into a pole and rolled over.

The crash caused electrical lines to come down. It was all caught on cellphone video; you can see the occupants in the car try to come out as officers surround the area.

SkyFOX was over the scene when officers were placing all five suspects in custody.

At one point during the chase, the suspect drove through Burbank and Glendale before crashing in Echo Park. Officers with the Glendale Police Department assisted in the chase.

