Innocent victim killed, two others critically injured in Los Angeles police pursuit

An innocent bystander was killed and two others were hospitalized with critical injuries Friday in a police pursuit of an alleged human trafficking suspect that turned deadly, authorities said.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Division's Vice Unit began a pursuit of the suspect at approximately 11:35 p.m. Thursday after they reportedly saw the suspect drop off a victim.

The pursuit lasted a couple of minutes but ended around 11:45 p.m. when the suspect crashed into three separate, uninvolved vehicles near Wilton Place and Sixth Street near Koreatown.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

One person, who was driving in a white pickup truck when their vehicle was struck, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

Two other victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition, the LAPD said.

SUGGESTED: Police chase ends in nasty crash in East Los Angeles area

The LAPD told FOX 11 that two suspects were taken into custody at the scene and transported to a hospital in stable condition. Once they are released from the hospital, they will be booked into jail.

There was no description of the additional vehicles involved in the collision and no further details were available.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.