Inland Empire population growth surges

While population growth in Los Angeles declined, some regions - like the Inland Empire - are booming.

According to the most recent US Census Bureau data, the Inland Empire added 47,601 people in the year ending July 2021.

Officials said that's the fifth-biggest gain among the 50 largest metro areas.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles and Orange counties both experienced the nation's second-worst decline, losing more than 175,000 people.

The Inland Empire's population has exploded to nearly 5 million residents, making it the 12th most populous metro area in the United States.