Inglewood man dies in Fontana hit-and-run crash after being robbed, officials say

Officials with the Fontana Police Department announced two men were arrested after a robbery victim died at the hospital from the injuries he sustained when he was intentionally struck by the same suspects who robbed him.

On Tuesday, March 5, Fontana police officers were called to the Goodwill parking lot in a strip mall located at Cherry and Baseline avenues. Arriving officers discovered a man suffering from extensive injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he died, authorities said.

The victim's name is not being released and is only being identified as a 40-year-old man from Inglewood.

As the investigation continued, authorities alleged the victim was intentionally and purposely struck by the suspects’ vehicle after the robbery. Fontana PD detectives identified the victims as 45-year-old Hiram Brinson and 38-year-old Rudy Caress. Both men are Fontana residents.

Hiram and Rudy were located in Banning where they were taken into custody without incident. Investigators added the victim’s property was recovered along with the vehicle used in the killing.

Rudy and Hiram were booked at the West Valley Detention Center on numerous felony charges.

Those with more information are asked to contact Detective Hackett at 909-854-8171.