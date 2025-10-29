10 anti-ICE protesters arrested for allegedly assaulting officers during raids in Southern California

The Brief Federal charges filed against 12 individuals in Southern California for alleged violence and civil disorder during recent immigration enforcement protests. Ten defendants were arrested Wednesday, including an activist accused of throwing rocks that injured a federal contract employee; one is a fugitive. The charges, which include conspiracy to impede an officer and assault on a federal officer, stem from incidents at a Camarillo marijuana farm raid and downtown LA protests.



Federal charges have been filed against twelve defendants accused of engaging in violence and civil disorder during federal immigration enforcement actions in Southern California earlier this year.

What we know:

Ten defendants were arrested on Wednesday, with an eleventh already in state custody awaiting transfer to federal authorities. One defendant, Virginia Reyes, is currently considered a fugitive.

The incidents detailed in the complaints include alleged violence at a Camarillo marijuana farm raid in July, protests targeting the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in downtown Los Angeles' Civic Center in June, and an assault on federal officers in the Fashion District, also in June.

What they're saying:

Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli posted a statement on X regarding the arrests and charges.

"Promises made, promises kept," Essayli posted on X. "The President and (U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi) made clear that we will find, arrest, and charge anyone who attacks our federal agents. This morning we arrested 10 defendants for engaging in violence against officers and property earlier this year in connection with anti-immigration enforcement protests. They are now in federal custody. ... Peaceful protest is protected. Violence is not. Agitators who harm our officers, agents, and property will be brought to justice."

Timeline:

The charges relate to three distinct incidents that took place earlier this year:

June 6: Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside an Ambiance Apparel warehouse in downtown’s Fashion District. As federal government vehicles were leaving the area, defendant Yovany Marcario Canil allegedly pepper-sprayed into a vehicle occupied by three members of an FBI SWAT team, affecting at least two of the agents.

June 8: Thousands of demonstrators assembled in Civic Center to protest federal immigration laws. Certain protesters allegedly engaged in violence against CHP officers and public property. Protesters walked onto the 101 Freeway, blocked traffic, and then allegedly threw rocks, electric scooters, street signs, and other objects at CHP officers below from overpasses.

July (date unspecified): The Glass House Marijuana farm raid took place. Defendant Isai Carrillo allegedly threw rocks at government vehicles during the raid, resulting in the injury of a federal contract employee.

What we know:

The twelve defendants are charged across three separate complaints:

Complaint 1 (Conspiracy to impede or injure a federal officer):

Isai Carrillo , 31, of Oxnard (arrested Wednesday; allegedly threw rocks at government vehicles in July).

Virginia Reyes, 32, of Oxnard (considered a fugitive; allegedly used her vehicle to impede federal officers in Camarillo).

Complaint 2 (Obstruction or interference with law enforcement - June 8 Civic Center protest):

Ronald Alexis Coreas , 23, of Westlake.

Junior Roldan , 27, of Hollywood.

Elmore Sylvester Cage , 34, of downtown Los Angeles.

Balto Montion , 24, of Watsonville (currently in state custody).

Jesus Gonzalez Hernandez jr. , 22, of Las Vegas.

Hector Daniel Ramos , 66, of Alhambra.

Stefano Deong Green , 34, of Westmont.

Yachua Mauricio Flores , 23, of Lincoln Heights.

Ismael Vega, 41, of Westlake.

Complaint 3 (Assault on a federal officer - June 6 Fashion District protest):

Yovany Marcario Canil, 22, of Boyle Heights.

What's next:

Ten defendants are now in federal custody. One defendant, Balto Montion, is in state custody and is expected to be handed over to federal authorities in the coming weeks.

The defendants who are already in federal custody will proceed through the legal process, facing possible sentences of up to five or eight years in prison depending on the charges.

The twelfth defendant, Virginia Reyes, is still on the run.