Man accused of hurling concrete blocks at CBP cars in Paramount arrested at US-Mexico border

The Brief A man accused of throwing concrete blocks at immigration enforcement officers in Paramount was arrested on Wednesday, July 23 at the U.S.-Mexico border. Elpidio Reyna, 39, fled to Mexico in June after allegedly injuring a federal officer and damaging vehicles. Reyna surrendered to FBI agents after negotiations and will appear in a Los Angeles court.



A Compton man who allegedly threw concrete blocks at federal officers in Paramount in June was taken into custody Wednesday morning at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

What we know:

Elpidio Reyna, 39, of Compton, was arrested at the San Ysidro Port of Entry by FBI agents, with assistance from U.S. Customs & Border Protection.

Reyna was wanted in connection with an alleged assault on a federal officer in Paramount on June 7. On that day, Border Patrol had set up a staging area when they were confronted by protesters. Agitators then started throwing what was later determined by the FBI to be concrete blocks and glass bottles toward authorities, who fired back with tear gas.

Video obtained by Fox shows Border Patrol agents leaving the tense situation Saturday while their vehicle was hit by numerous rocks.

The FBI used social media videos and a FOX 11 news report to identify the rock thrower as Reyna.

One federal officer was allegedly injured during the incident and several government vehicles were damaged.

Timeline:

June 7: At approximately 3:30 p.m., Reyna allegedly threw concrete blocks at law enforcement vehicles on Alondra Boulevard in Paramount, injuring a federal officer and damaging government vehicles. The FBI issued video and photographs of the assailant later that day.

June 8: Reyna was charged in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

Shortly after June 7: Reyna was identified, but when agents attempted to arrest him, he was not found. Agents subsequently confirmed he had fled to Mexico.

After Reyna fled to Mexico: His photograph and description were publicized in both the United States and Mexico.

Undisclosed date: Reyna was arrested by authorities in the Mexican State of Sinaloa based on the publicity.

July 23: Following negotiations, Reyna agreed to surrender to the FBI. He was taken into custody at the San Ysidro Port of Entry and transported to Los Angeles for an initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate.

What's next:

Reyna is scheduled to have his initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate in Los Angeles on Wednesday. This will be his first court proceeding since his surrender and arrest.

