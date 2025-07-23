Man accused of hurling concrete blocks at CBP cars in Paramount arrested at US-Mexico border
PARAMOUNT, Calif. - A Compton man who allegedly threw concrete blocks at federal officers in Paramount in June was taken into custody Wednesday morning at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
What we know:
Elpidio Reyna, 39, of Compton, was arrested at the San Ysidro Port of Entry by FBI agents, with assistance from U.S. Customs & Border Protection.
Reyna was wanted in connection with an alleged assault on a federal officer in Paramount on June 7. On that day, Border Patrol had set up a staging area when they were confronted by protesters. Agitators then started throwing what was later determined by the FBI to be concrete blocks and glass bottles toward authorities, who fired back with tear gas.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of throwing rocks at CBP cars, injuring agent in Paramount
Video obtained by Fox shows Border Patrol agents leaving the tense situation Saturday while their vehicle was hit by numerous rocks.
The FBI used social media videos and a FOX 11 news report to identify the rock thrower as Reyna.
One federal officer was allegedly injured during the incident and several government vehicles were damaged.
Timeline:
June 7: At approximately 3:30 p.m., Reyna allegedly threw concrete blocks at law enforcement vehicles on Alondra Boulevard in Paramount, injuring a federal officer and damaging government vehicles. The FBI issued video and photographs of the assailant later that day.
June 8: Reyna was charged in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.
Shortly after June 7: Reyna was identified, but when agents attempted to arrest him, he was not found. Agents subsequently confirmed he had fled to Mexico.
After Reyna fled to Mexico: His photograph and description were publicized in both the United States and Mexico.
Undisclosed date: Reyna was arrested by authorities in the Mexican State of Sinaloa based on the publicity.
July 23: Following negotiations, Reyna agreed to surrender to the FBI. He was taken into custody at the San Ysidro Port of Entry and transported to Los Angeles for an initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate.
What's next:
Reyna is scheduled to have his initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate in Los Angeles on Wednesday. This will be his first court proceeding since his surrender and arrest.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: FBI arrests man accused of handing out riot gear during LA anti-ICE protest
The Source: This report is based on information directly from the FBI, detailing the capture of Elpidio Reyna at the U.S.-Mexican border today following his surrender. It includes specifics about the charges filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, the initial incident in Paramount, and the collaborative efforts with U.S. Customs & Border Protection and Mexican authorities in his apprehension. FOX 11's Matthew Seedorff contributed.