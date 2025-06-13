DTLA protester arrested, accused of throwing rocks at CHP car, setting it on fire

The Brief California Highway Patrol officers arrested a man accused of throwing rocks at CHP cars during protests in downtown Los Angeles. Adam Palermo could face charges for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. Officers said Palermo also dropped a burning object into the CHP vehicle after tossing the rocks, setting it on fire.



California Highway Patrol officers arrested a man they said threw rocks at a CHP vehicle and set it on fire during protests in downtown Los Angeles last weekend.

The backstory:

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets across Southern California since Friday, June 6, after ICE executed multiple immigration enforcement raids in the region. While local officials say the vast majority of the protests have been peaceful, some have devolved into violence.

One instance was on June 8 in downtown LA. That day, protesters made their way onto the 101 Freeway. The CHP sent officers to the freeway to clear protesters from the roads. While they were there, CHP said, a man was throwing rocks at officers and CHP vehicles.

After throwing the rocks, CHP officers said the man then set something on fire, and tossed it into one of the CHP cars, setting it on fire.

Left: Suspect CHP has identified as Adam Palermo. Right: Damaged CHP Vehicle. (Credit: California Highway Patrol)

What we know:

Officers identified the man accused of throwing the rocks and torching the car as Adam Palermo of Los Angeles. CHP arrested Palermo at his LA home on Friday.

Another man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly throwing rocks at Customs and Border Protection vehicles during protests in Paramount.

What they're saying:

After the arrest, CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said that "violent and deliberate attacks on law enforcement will not be tolerated in California. Period."

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has repeatedly spoken out against violence at anti-ICE protests, said he was "grateful to the state investigators and law enforcement who tracked down this suspect."

On X Friday night, Newsom's press office posted saying "ASSAULT COPS, FACE CONSEQUENCES."