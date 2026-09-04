Hurricane Marie brings rain chances, high surf to Southern California over Labor Day weekend

The Brief Remnants of Hurricane Marie will bring warm, humid conditions and scattered showers to Southern California starting Saturday, with rain chances tapering off by Labor Day. Overall rainfall accumulation will remain light, ranging from less than a tenth of an inch in most areas up to four-tenths of an inch in higher elevations. Hazardous ocean conditions—including 5-to-10-foot swells, dangerous rip currents, and high tides reaching nearly 7 feet—will impact coastal areas Saturday into Sunday.



While Hurricane Marie isn’t expected to hit Southern California directly, it may still dampen some plans over Labor Day weekend.

What we know:

The remnants of Hurricane Marie will begin moving north into the region Saturday, creating warm and humid conditions. Several parts of the region have a chance for scattered showers, with chances dwindling as Labor Day approaches.

Coastal areas face hazardous ocean conditions Saturday into Sunday, with swells reaching 5 to 8 feet and sets reaching up to 10 feet. Strong, dangerous rip currents will be present in the water, alongside a high tide of nearly 7 feet occurring between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., which could cause minor flooding in low-lying coastal parking areas.

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Local perspective:

Below is what you can expect in your neighborhood over the holiday weekend.

Coastal areas: A 10% chance of late showers exists Saturday, with the best chance for sprinkles arriving Sunday.

Inland Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties: A 40% chance of showers is forecast for Sunday, followed by significantly lower chances Monday.

Inland Empire: Rising humidity will begin Saturday, with a 40% chance of showers Sunday.

Mountains: Showers and potential thunderstorms are possible Sunday.

How much rain is expected?

"Maybe a little bit more over the higher elevations, maybe four-tenths of an inch of rain. Otherwise, less than a tenth, maybe even just 1/100th of an inch in Santa Clarita. So not a lot of accumulation," FOX 11 meteorologist Maria Quiban explained.

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What's next:

After the storm moves out of the region, hot and sunny conditions return beginning Tuesday.