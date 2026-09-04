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Hurricane Marie brings rain chances, high surf to Southern California over Labor Day weekend

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FOX 11
Weather
Published September 4, 2026 9:36 AM PDT
Published September 4, 2026 9:36 AM PDT
Weather Forecast for Friday, Sept. 4
Weather Forecast for Friday, Sept. 4

Weather Forecast for Friday, Sept. 4

The latest forecast and air quality conditions for the greater Los Angeles area, including beaches, valleys and desert regions.

The Brief

    • Remnants of Hurricane Marie will bring warm, humid conditions and scattered showers to Southern California starting Saturday, with rain chances tapering off by Labor Day.
    • Overall rainfall accumulation will remain light, ranging from less than a tenth of an inch in most areas up to four-tenths of an inch in higher elevations.
    • Hazardous ocean conditions—including 5-to-10-foot swells, dangerous rip currents, and high tides reaching nearly 7 feet—will impact coastal areas Saturday into Sunday.

LOS ANGELES - While Hurricane Marie isn’t expected to hit Southern California directly, it may still dampen some plans over Labor Day weekend.

What we know:

The remnants of Hurricane Marie will begin moving north into the region Saturday, creating warm and humid conditions. Several parts of the region have a chance for scattered showers, with chances dwindling as Labor Day approaches.

Coastal areas face hazardous ocean conditions Saturday into Sunday, with swells reaching 5 to 8 feet and sets reaching up to 10 feet. Strong, dangerous rip currents will be present in the water, alongside a high tide of nearly 7 feet occurring between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., which could cause minor flooding in low-lying coastal parking areas.

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Local perspective:

Below is what you can expect in your neighborhood over the holiday weekend. 

  • Coastal areas: A 10% chance of late showers exists Saturday, with the best chance for sprinkles arriving Sunday.
  • Inland Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties: A 40% chance of showers is forecast for Sunday, followed by significantly lower chances Monday.
  • Inland Empire: Rising humidity will begin Saturday, with a 40% chance of showers Sunday.
  • Mountains: Showers and potential thunderstorms are possible Sunday.

How much rain is expected?

"Maybe a little bit more over the higher elevations, maybe four-tenths of an inch of rain. Otherwise, less than a tenth, maybe even just 1/100th of an inch in Santa Clarita. So not a lot of accumulation," FOX 11 meteorologist Maria Quiban explained.

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What's next:

After the storm moves out of the region, hot and sunny conditions return beginning Tuesday.

The Source: This story was written with information from the National Weather Service and FOX 11's Weather Team. 

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