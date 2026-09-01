Los Angeles County prepares for possible Labor Day weekend storm and El Niño risks

The Brief Los Angeles County leaders are monitoring a Pacific storm system ahead of Labor Day weekend. Officials are preparing for potential flooding and debris flows near recent burn scars. Melrose shop owners are taking precautions in case of heavy rain.



As Southern California enters a holiday weekend, Los Angeles County leaders are keeping a watchful eye on a Pacific storm system while preparing for a potentially powerful El Niño season.

The push for readiness comes as county officials and emergency management personnel met Tuesday to coordinate response plans for things like flooding and debris flows, risks that could particularly impact communities near recent burn scars.

What we know:

With forecast models tracking a Pacific system that could potentially develop into a hurricane, the immediate impact on Southern California remains uncertain. The system could brush past with minimal impact, or it could deliver rain and high surf over the Labor Day weekend.

For local business owners, however, even the potential for rain brings a familiar sense of urgency.

Local perspective:

In the Melrose Arts District, shop owners are taking no chances. Yaffa Sakhai, owner of Posers, remembers all too well the damage caused by heavy downpours earlier this year. In February, her store and several neighboring businesses along Melrose Avenue were inundated with flooding.

"They have to fix it," Sakhai said in February. "I'm here 40 years, and I have problems every time it rains."

Fast forward to Tuesday, Sakhai says she has elevated some of her inventory, and has waterproof plastic containers for merchandise just in case.

"I think we are ready. Hopefully nothing bad happens. I hope the rain doesn't bother us this time," she said.

While the immediate concern is the holiday weekend forecast, county leaders are looking at the bigger picture: a potentially strong El Niño pattern, which could bring elevated rainfall and heightened risks of flooding.

"We as a county want to make sure that every community has all of the information they need," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath. "We are working both in terms of communication, we're preparing resources and interventions out in the community, especially out in our burn scar areas that have been impacted by the fires."

Local residents are also taking the warnings to heart and staying ready.

"If I see it coming, I could get out quickly," one resident told FOX 11. He recalled a recent fire threat in the neighborhood. "Similarly to when the fires came, we were ready to go, car packed, everything within an hour."

How to Stay Prepared

Residents are encouraged to visit the Ready LA County website to sign up for emergency alerts and monitor for updates.