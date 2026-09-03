LA podcaster Azariah Southwest arrested over alleged Trump assassination threats

The Brief Federal agents arrested Benjamin Azariah Southworth after a grand jury indicted him for allegedly making threats to assassinate President Donald Trump. Southworth faces up to 12 years in prison on charges including threatening the president, cyberstalking, and harassing interstate calls targeting the family of the president's personal attorney. Court documents do not yet indicate if a formal trial date or plea entry has been scheduled following his arrest.



A popular Los Angeles podcaster and former Christian television host was arrested at his Westlake home after a grand jury indicted him on federal charges for allegedly calling for the assassination of President Donald Trump and carrying out a targeted harassment campaign against the family of the president's personal attorney.

Authorities allege that 40-year-old Benjamin Azariah Southworth used his social media presence, public broadcasts, and direct communications to incite violence against the president while publishing the attorney’s family address and phone numbers to intimidate them with direct threats.

What we know:

A grand jury indicted Southworth on three federal counts: one count of threats against the president, one count of cyberstalking, and one count of harassing telephone calls in interstate communications.

According to charging documents, Southworth posted multiple videos on social media between January and May advocating for political violence.

In an April 7 Instagram video cited by prosecutors, Southworth stated he had been vocal in calling for the execution of Trump and called on others to kill the president. Prosecutors also revealed text messages from January in which Southworth expressed a desire to see the president dead and noted he would not waste an opportunity to kill him if given the chance.

Beyond targeting the president, prosecutors state Southworth engaged in a campaign of harassment against the family of President Trump's personal lawyer.

This involved publishing the family's home address and telephone numbers online and leaving direct voicemails warning that justice was coming to their door.

If convicted on all charges, Southworth faces a maximum statutory penalty of 12 years in federal prison.

What we don't know:

It's unknown how Southworth intends to plead to the charges.

Authorities have not disclosed whether any weapons or physical evidence were recovered during his arrest at the Westlake residence.

Additionally, the court has not yet finalized dates for his initial court appearance or arraignment in federal district court.

What they're saying:

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli delivered a clear warning regarding the charges brought against the podcaster.

"There is zero tolerance for political violence, especially for threats directed at the President," Essayli said. "Threatening an elected official with violence is a serious offense, and you will be arrested and charged as Mr. Southworth found out this morning."

In his public statement regarding the grand jury action, Essayli further reiterated the office's stance on political threats.

"Threats against the President of the United States are federal crimes. We will not tolerate threats of political violence in the United States. My office will prosecute anyone who crosses that line to the fullest extent of the law," Essayli stated.

What's next:

Southworth will be transferred to federal custody to face initial court proceedings before a judge in Los Angeles.

During his initial appearance, the court will address his legal representation, determine conditions of pretrial release or detention, and formalize the dates for his arraignment.