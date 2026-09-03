Bass, Raman clash over climate, address undecided Spencer Pratt voters in race for LA mayor

The Brief Karen Bass and Nithya Raman presented their climate and emergency preparedness plans at a South Los Angeles forum. Bass faced questions about a congressional investigation into Los Angeles’ homelessness spending. Both candidates are seeking support from voters who backed Spencer Pratt in the primary.



Los Angeles mayoral candidates Karen Bass and Nithya Raman are stepping up their campaigns as the Nov. 3 runoff draws closer, with both candidates making their case Thursday night at a South Los Angeles forum focused on climate and the environment.

Asked how she thought the forum went, Bass was brief.

"Good. Good. I enjoyed the conversation," she said.

Raman said she hoped voters heard her message about the climate crisis.

"I hope I was able to convey our climate crisis is a focus of mine," Raman said.

The candidates discussed the Palisades Fire and the Lineage warehouse fire, two major disasters that have put Los Angeles’ emergency preparedness and response under scrutiny.

"We have an international and national reputation for our work on environmental concerns," Bass said.

Raman said Los Angeles needs to reclaim its leadership on climate issues.

"Los Angeles needs to lead again on climate," she said.

Bass pointed to changes already underway at the city, including a new fire chief.

"We need to be proactive," Bass said. "That’s something we’ve already started doing. We weren’t before. We have a new fire chief."

Raman said the city needs to focus on preparation, staffing and making sure emergency resources can reach neighborhoods before disasters strike.

"Preparation, staffing, and ensuring emergency response is available to go out to neighborhoods in advance of emergency is an essential part of what the city needs to be doing," Raman said.

Bass questioned about federal homelessness investigation

The forum came on the same day a House subcommittee demanded answers about Los Angeles’ homelessness spending and asked Bass to testify before Congress.

As Bass headed to her car after the event, FOX 11 asked whether she plans to testify.

"Talking to my lawyers about it right now," Bass said.

The congressional inquiry adds another challenge for Bass as she campaigns for a second term and defends her record on homelessness.

Raman addresses Democratic Socialists endorsement

Raman also addressed the recent endorsement from the Los Angeles chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

The endorsement came just hours before Thursday night’s forum.

Asked about concerns some voters may have about the DSA backing, Raman described the organization as one part of a larger progressive coalition.

"You know, the DSA is a part of my big, broad progressive coalition," Raman said. "Not every piece of the coalition is going to agree with each other. I know that."

Bass, Raman target Spencer Pratt voters

With the runoff less than two months away, both candidates are also looking to win over voters who backed Spencer Pratt in the primary.

Pratt finished third in the race, making his former supporters a potentially important bloc in the November runoff.

Asked how she plans to reach those voters, Bass laughed before giving a short answer.

"Running on my record," Bass said.

Raman said she believes many Pratt voters were motivated by frustration with the direction of Los Angeles.

"I think people voted for Spencer Pratt for the same reason I ran for mayor," Raman said. "They were frustrated with a broken Los Angeles."

Raman said she wants those voters to support her campaign for change.

"I commit to changing that," she said. "I welcome everyone who voted for Pratt to vote for change in November."

The Los Angeles mayoral runoff is Nov. 3. No additional debates have been announced so far.