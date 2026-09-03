Driver leads police chase across South Los Angeles

A driver led a slow, but dramatic police chase across Los Angeles.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect led the California Highway Patrol on a chase in a white Mercedes-Benz SUV on Thursday, September 3.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of South Los Angeles neighborhood before the car eventually stopped on the 10 Freeway just outside the West Adams neighborhood.

After the SUV stopped, suspect briefly got out of the car, went on a mini-behavioral episode before going back into the vehicle. CHP officers smashed the windows and pulled the driver out of the car, placing him in handcuffs.

What we don't know:

Officials did not specify what the suspect was initially wanted for.