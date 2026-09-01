Long Beach shooting leads to 710 Freeway pursuit, downtown LA crash

The Brief Three people were injured in a targeted midnight shooting in Long Beach before the suspect took off in a vehicle, sparking a freeway pursuit. The suspect fired at officers during a chase along the northbound 710 Freeway, leading to an officer-involved shooting before the suspect crashed into a pole in downtown Los Angeles. No officers or suspects were struck by gunfire, but the driver was taken into custody and hospitalized.



A midnight shooting in Long Beach left three people injured and led to a high-speed police chase that ended in downtown Los Angeles with an officer-involved shooting and a car crash.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 12:24 a.m. in the 200 block of Aquarium Way, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Paramedics transported two victims to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while a third victim received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries directly at the scene.

Authorities located the suspect vehicle near Burnett Street and Pacific Avenue, but the driver took off when officers attempted to make contact.

During the pursuit along the northbound Long Beach 710 Freeway, the suspect fired shots at pursuing officers, prompting an officer-involved shooting.

The chase came to an end when the suspect's vehicle collided with a pole in downtown Los Angeles.

Police recovered a firearm from the scene, took the suspect into custody, and arranged transportation to a hospital for injuries sustained during the collision.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity or potential motive of the suspect involved in the initial shooting or the pursuit.

It's unclear what specific charges the suspect will face upon release from the hospital.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police.