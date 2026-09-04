Labor Day travel rush hits LAX as millions take to skies, roads amid higher prices

The Brief More than 17 million nationwide travelers are hitting the road and skies for Labor Day weekend, with peak traffic around LAX expected Friday afternoon through evening and Monday afternoon. Domestic travel costs are rising, with average domestic airfare up 2% (averaging nearly $800 to top destinations) and SoCal gas prices averaging $5.86 per gallon—roughly $1.20 higher than last year. The California Highway Patrol is initiating a 78-hour Labor Day maximum enforcement period starting Friday evening to target impaired drivers through Monday night.



Labor Day holiday travel is underway, with millions of Americans taking to the skies and roads for what is widely considered the unofficial end of summer.

Travelers are also facing higher costs for many domestic trips, while Southern California drivers are paying significantly more at the pump than they were a year ago.

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What we know:

The Transportation Security Administration expects more than 17 million travelers to pass through airport checkpoints nationwide between Thursday and the Wednesday after Labor Day.

For travelers using Los Angeles International Airport, some of the biggest challenges could come before they reach the terminal.

Peak driving times around LAX are expected from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday. Motorists are advised to leave early and allow additional travel time, particularly during the airport’s busiest afternoon periods.

Los Angeles and Anaheim rank seventh among AAA’s top Labor Day destinations this year, behind Seattle, Orlando, Boston, Denver, New York and Chicago.

What travelers are paying

Many travelers are paying more for their Labor Day getaways this year.

AAA booking data shows average domestic airfare is up 2% compared with last Labor Day. Airfare to the most popular domestic destinations is averaging nearly $800 round trip, about 20% higher than last year.

Domestic hotel bookings are also 9% more expensive than last Labor Day weekend, while international hotel bookings are up 12%.

There are some areas where travelers are paying less. International airfare is down 4% year over year, while cruises departing from U.S. ports are about 4% less expensive than last year.

Drivers in Southern California are facing higher costs at the pump. Regular gasoline in the Los Angeles area is averaging about $5.86 per gallon, roughly $1.20 more than a year ago.

AAA estimates holiday travelers could spend about $18 to $24 more per fill-up compared with last Labor Day.

CHP holiday enforcement

The California Highway Patrol will begin a 78-hour Labor Day enforcement period at 6:01 p.m. Friday. It will continue through 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Officers statewide will focus on removing impaired drivers from the road and educating motorists about the dangers of driving under the influence.

The enforcement period coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, which began Aug. 19 and continues through Monday.

During the 2025 Labor Day enforcement period, CHP officers made more than 1,200 impaired-driving arrests.

Nearly 500 DUI-related crashes occurred statewide during the same 78-hour reporting period, resulting in more than 270 injuries and eight deaths, according to preliminary CHP data.

CHP also urges motorists to wear their seat belts and call 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.