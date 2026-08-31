Man arrested after allegedly making threats on North Hollywood film set: LAPD

The Brief Los Angeles police officers responded to a North Hollywood film set Monday morning following reports of a shooting threat. Authorities reported that an unarmed man threatened to shoot people on set before retreating into his residence. Aerial images from SkyFOX showed a suspect was detained and then arrested at the scene.



Tense moments unfolded on a movie set in North Hollywood on Monday morning after a man reportedly threatened to shoot people who were filming in the area.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call after someone allegedly threatened to shoot people filming in the 13400 block of Saticoy Street, near the Tujunga Wash.

Officials stated the suspect was not armed, but a man did threaten to shoot individuals on the set before walking back into his house. Aerial images from SkyFOX showed a suspect detained by officers at the scene. No further details were immediately released.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not revealed the name of the suspect.