Hundreds demonstrate outside Turkish Consulate, demand Turkey recognize Armenian Genocide

Hundreds gathered outside the Turkish Consulate in Beverly Hills Wednesday to demand their government recognize the Armenian Genocide.

Every year on April 24, hundreds of thousands of Armenian-Americans and supporters rally throughout Los Angeles and around the world acknowledge the start of the Armenian Genocide 107 years ago.

In 1915, 1.5 million Armenians were killed at the hands of the Ottoman Empire, now modern Turkey. Since then, the Turkish government has denied its actions. In 2021 President Joe Biden became the first US president to formally recognize the genocide.

Sunday's demonstration was organized by leaders from the Armenian Youth Federation.

"We're sharing information about the genocide, [and] our story before the genocide because we are so much more than that," said Hasmik Burushyan.

While demonstrators acknowledged the step President Biden took to recognize the genocide in 2021, organizers says there's more that needs to be done.

"We need more than naming the genocide for what it is," Burushyan said. "We need action as well."

Demonstrators of all ages came to Beverly Hills Sunday afternoon, to voice their support for the cause.

"We can see the new generation," said Setrak Aregean, one of the participants in Sunday's demonstration. "My son's four years old. This is [to] continue to show the world we are strong people."

"We took the torch from the past generation," said Burushyan. "And now it's our turn to continue the struggle."

April in Los Angeles County is Armenian History Month.

