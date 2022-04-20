LIST: Most popular Armenian restaurants in Los Angeles

Food brings people together. Food can also be used to explore and learn about different cultures.

Los Angeles is home to the largest population of Armenians, and the county has some of the most Armenian restaurants.

Some of the most popular and authentic dishes include kebab, dolma, monta, and sweet pastries like baklava and gata.

If you're interested in trying some authentic Armenian food this Armenian History Month, below is a list of popular restaurants in and around Los Angeles.

Carousel Restaurant:

5112 Hollywood Blvd. #107 Los Angeles, CA 90027

304 N Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91203

Raffi’s Place:

211 E Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205

Monta Factory:

1208 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91201

Mantee Café:

10962 Ventura Boulevard Studio City, CA 91604

Yerevan Steakhouse:

5752 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601

Old Gyumri Restaurant:

4441 San Fernando Rd, Glendale, CA 91204

Lahmajune Factory:

1139 E Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205

Zankou Chicken:

Various locations

Eagle Russian Armenian Cuisine:

16147 Nordhoff St, North Hills, CA 91343

Papillon International Bakery:

17305 Roscoe Blvd, Northridge, CA 91325

12904 Victory Blvd. North Hollywood CA, 91606

1817 W. Glenoaks Blvd. Glendale CA, 91201

5019 Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood CA, 90027

1100 S. Central Ave. Suite F Glendale CA, 91204

Ani Bakery:

17828 Chatsworth St, Granada Hills, CA 91344

Lilit Bakery & Cafe:

12001 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91606

Sasoun Bakery:

18135 Sherman Way, Reseda, CA 91335

7134 Sepulveda Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91405 (inside Jons Market)

1700 W Glenoaks Blvd, Glendale, CA 91201

5114 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029

