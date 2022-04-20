LIST: Most popular Armenian restaurants in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - Food brings people together. Food can also be used to explore and learn about different cultures.
Los Angeles is home to the largest population of Armenians, and the county has some of the most Armenian restaurants.
Some of the most popular and authentic dishes include kebab, dolma, monta, and sweet pastries like baklava and gata.
If you're interested in trying some authentic Armenian food this Armenian History Month, below is a list of popular restaurants in and around Los Angeles.
Carousel Restaurant:
- 5112 Hollywood Blvd. #107 Los Angeles, CA 90027
- 304 N Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91203
Raffi’s Place:
211 E Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205
Monta Factory:
1208 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91201
Mantee Café:
10962 Ventura Boulevard Studio City, CA 91604
Yerevan Steakhouse:
5752 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601
Old Gyumri Restaurant:
4441 San Fernando Rd, Glendale, CA 91204
Lahmajune Factory:
1139 E Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205
Zankou Chicken:
Various locations
Eagle Russian Armenian Cuisine:
16147 Nordhoff St, North Hills, CA 91343
Papillon International Bakery:
- 17305 Roscoe Blvd, Northridge, CA 91325
- 12904 Victory Blvd. North Hollywood CA, 91606
- 1817 W. Glenoaks Blvd. Glendale CA, 91201
- 5019 Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood CA, 90027
- 1100 S. Central Ave. Suite F Glendale CA, 91204
Ani Bakery:
17828 Chatsworth St, Granada Hills, CA 91344
Lilit Bakery & Cafe:
12001 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91606
Sasoun Bakery:
- 18135 Sherman Way, Reseda, CA 91335
- 7134 Sepulveda Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91405 (inside Jons Market)
- 1700 W Glenoaks Blvd, Glendale, CA 91201
- 5114 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029
