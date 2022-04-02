A journey to Armenia through food: The Armenian bread that’s at the heart of every meal
It took four trips to Armenia and four years for three chefs to put their cooking book together. They went with the name "Lavash" -- because you will find lavash at the heart of every Armenian table.
Discovering Armenia through food
FOX 11’s Araksya Karapetyan tells us how we can celebrate Armenian History Month through food.
Armenian American Museum set to open in Glendale in 2024
Glendale is home to the largest Armenian-American population in the United States and soon, the city will be home to a museum and cultural center.
Armenian American Museum project underway
Moderna co-founder discusses making a difference, his push to transform Armenia into tech-creating nation
As April marks Armenian History Month in LA County, we spoke with Dr. Noubar Afeyan, who is the co-founder and chairman of Moderna and founder-CEO of Flagship Pioneering.