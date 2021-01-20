Humvee stolen from military facility in Bell recovered

A stolen military Humvee was recovered Wednesday morning in south east Los Angeles County, FBI officials announced.

The Humvee was stolen on Jan. 15 from the National Guard Armory in Bell. FBI investigators say they continue identify the people responsible for the theft.

A $10,000 reward was being offered for information leading to its recovery.

The theft of the $120,000 military vehicle carries a penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI at 310-477-6565.

