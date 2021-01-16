FBI: $10,000 reward for information leading to return of stolen military Humvee

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information

leading to the recovery of military Humvee stolen on Friday in Bell.

The theft of the $120,000 military vehicle occurred at about 8:15 a.m.

Friday from the National Guard Armory, FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said.

The Humvee is described a four-door high-mobility multipurpose

wheeled vehicle, Eimiller said. It was up-armored, upgraded and considered a combat vehicle.

It is green camouflage in color, with a bumper number of 40BSBHQ6 and

registration number NZ311R, she said.

The theft carries a penalty of 10 years in federal prison,

Eimiller said.

Assistance is being provided by the Bell Police Department, the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The California Army National Guard is also supporting the investigation.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Humvee is urged to

call the FBI at 310-477-6565.

CNS contributed to this report.

