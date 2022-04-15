Hospital looking to identify unknown patient, family

article

Officials at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center are asking for the public's help in identifying a patient and his family.

They say on April 2, an 82-year-old man who goes by Walter Taylor was found by paramedics in Hermosa Beach and taken to the hospital.

Health officials say he is conscious but unable to communicate. The hospital is circulating his photo around in hopes someone can identify him or help locate his family.

Taylor is described as being 6 feet tall, weighs 198 pounds, with brown eye and black and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a red long sleeved jacket, blue jogging pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the hospital at (424) 306-6851.

