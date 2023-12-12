Homicide investigation underway in Whittier

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Whittier as a homicide, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Pioneer Boulevard and Orchard Avenue around 12:08 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of gunshots heard. At the scene, deputies recovered multiple cartridge casings on the street.

While investigating in the area, they located the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the 10200 block of Bernardino Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).