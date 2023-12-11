Woman accused of using large skirt to steal $3,600 worth of Sephora items

A group of thieves, with one of them spotted using a large skirt, is accused of stealing more than $3,600 worth of stuff from a Sephora store in Malibu.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the group of suspects targeted the Malibu Country Mart location of Sephora on November 3. One of the suspects stuffed the stolen items inside what deputies believe was a "booster skirt."

LASD said the suspects took off in a black 2011 Toyota Sienna minivan.

As of Monday, no arrests have been announced in the alleged Sephora heist.