Man drags teen girl across street in Baldwin Park trying to steal her phone

Police in Baldwin Park are searching for a man they said assaulted a teenage girl who was just walking down the street.

It happened around 9 a.m. on Dec. 8. Police said a 16-year-old girl was walking north on Big Dalton Avenue near Central Avenue, when a man came up to her from behind.

The man tried to take the girl's cell phone, but she tried to fight him off. During the struggle, police said the man pinned the girl to a fence and eventually pulled her across the street.

Eventually though, the girl was able to break free and get away.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video running from the scene. Police believe he is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, in his late teens. He was wearing a light gray hoodie and dark gray sweatpants with black and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the attack was asked to call detectives at 626-960-1955.