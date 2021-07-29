Homeless in Venice: Thursday marks 'final warning' for people with tents to vacate beach

Thursday marks the "final warning" for those living in tents to leave Venice Beach.

According to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's Office, no one is allowed to camp on Venice Beach on Friday, July 30 at 12:01 a.m.

The mayor's office said those battling homelessness will be connected with the city's outreach teams and resources will be provided. The Los Angeles Police Department is expected to enforce the scheduled clearance Thursday night.

FOX 11 was told Thursday that camping is banned at Zones 1, 3, 4 and 5 on Venice Beach. There are approximately 80 tents throughout the four Venice Beach zones, FOX 11's Gina Silva reports.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as FOX 11 will have the latest in our 5,6 and 10 PM newscasts.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.