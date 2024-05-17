Homeless man arrested for attacking Long Beach women with pipe: Police

A homeless man was arrested for allegedly attacking two women in Long Beach with a metal pipe earlier this year, authorities announced Friday.

Job Jesse Villegas was arrested on May 13. He faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, battery, trespassing, and prior warrants.

The attacks happened back on the morning of Jan. 4. The first happened just before 10 a.m., near the intersection of 21st Street and Locust Avenue in Long Beach. Police said Villegas was the man seen on home surveillance video running up to a woman pushing a baby in a stroller and hitting her with a metal pipe.

The second attack happened just hours later, near 21st and Pine Avenue. A 60-year-old mom was hit in the head with a metal pipe. Jessica Cerda, the woman's daughter, explained that the attacker hit her mom from behind.

Villegas is being held on $710,000 bail.

The Long Beach Police Department is still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 562-570-7250.