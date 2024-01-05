Woman pushing baby in stroller attacked by man in broad daylight in Long Beach

Two violent attacks have left residents of a Long Beach neighborhood on edge. The suspect, armed with a rod or pipe, targeted unsuspecting victims in broad daylight.

The first attack, captured on a security camera, shows a woman strolling with her baby when the assailant strikes her from behind. It happened Thursday morning when the woman was out for a morning walk with the baby near the intersection of East 21st Street and Locust Avenue.

The victim, initially unaware, doubled back in pain before she was later taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Just two hours after the initial assault, the same attacker struck again. Jessica Cerda explained her 60-year-old mom is in the emergency room after the man, believed to be the same guy who hit the woman pushing the baby stroller, attacked her. Cerda said the man attacked her mother but didn't rob her.

Residents in the area express their shock and concern, with some admitting the incidents make them reluctant to leave their homes.

"It makes me want to not leave the house," said Jenny Smith, of Long Beach.

"There's just some sick people around here," adds Wanda Clayton, of Long Beach.

The suspect remains on the run. The Long Beach police are actively patrolling the area in search of the suspect, who now faces accusations of two assaults with a deadly weapon.

As the community grapples with the aftermath of these violent attacks, there is a growing call for increased safety measures and a concerted effort to address issues of drug-related crime that may be contributing to such disturbing incidents. The victims, including Jessica's mother, await medical attention, highlighting the long-lasting impact of these senseless acts of violence.