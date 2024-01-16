Enjoy celebrity neighbors for eternity with this Hollywood burial crypt up for auction

In the market for a final resting place in Los Angeles? Perhaps one with celebrity neighbors who will stick by your side for eternity?

Well, one lucky buyer could score a burial crypt near Hugh Hefner and Marilyn Monroe next month.

The seller describes the burial crypt as an essential part of "Hollywood lore", that will be up for auction in March.

The one-space mausoleum crypt has an estimated value of $200,000 to $400,000, according to the auction house. The plot is located in the Corridor of Memories, Wall B, Space C-3 at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park & Mortuary.

It is situated one row above and four spaces to the left of Monroe's lipstick-stained crypt, where the Hollywood actress and cover model for Hefner's Playboy magazine was laid to rest after her death in 1962 at the age of 36.

"Spending eternity next to Marilyn is an opportunity too sweet to pass up," Hefner once said, according to reports. So shortly after his death at the age of 91 in 2017, the founder and editor-in-chief of Playboy magazine was interred in a crypt to the immediate left of Monroe's.

Photo 1: circa 1952: Half-length portrait of American actor Marilyn Monroe (1926 - 1962) laughing, her hand raised to her cheek, wearing a low cut dress trimmed in jewels. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo 2: LOS ANGELES - NOV 17: Hugh Hef Expand

The three-day event, "Property from the Playboy Archives and the Hugh M. Hefner Foundation, and Property from the Life and Career of Marilyn Monroe," will be hosted by Julien's Auctions and is set to take place March 28-30, 2024 in Los Angeles.

The burial site is just one of the many Hollywood-related items available at the auction, which will feature more than 1,000 pieces for sale, including some personal property of Hefner and Monroe.

Advance registration is required to participate in the auction. More details can be found at JuliensAuctions.com.

City News Service contributed to this report.