Marilyn Monroe's one and only Brentwood home could be torn down

article

The 1929 Spanish hacienda-style home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood that Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe once owned could soon be demolished.

According to reports, the LA Department of Building and Safety gave the green light for a "plan check" on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at the home located at 12305 Fifth Helena Drive, which would set forth the initial stages of a demolition process.

The piece of Hollywood's history is the only home that Monroe ever owned, and where she was tragically discovered dead in August 1962.

"It's not just a house; it's a piece of Marilyn Monroe's legacy," said Instagram account @saveiconicarchitechture in a recent post.

The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms, along with beautiful vaulted ceilings, terracotta floor tile and casement windows; all emblematic of old Hollywood style and architecture.

The 2,900-square-foot property is nestled at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, just adjacent to San Vicente Boulevard. The residence was recently sold for an undisclosed amount but is allegedly estimated to be worth around $8.35 million.

The Instagram post calls for preservationists, historians and Marilyn's fans to "unite to save this historic gem," in order to rescue the residence for future generations to cherish.

A formal permit for the demolition has not yet been approved.