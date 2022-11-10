Hollywood Hills suspect found dead hours after deputies tried to serve eviction notice

Officials said that a suspect who barricaded themselves inside their Hollywood Hills apartment in an hours-long standoff with authorities after Los Angeles County deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice was found dead.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two deputies were assigned to serve an eviction notice to a resident at an apartment complex located in the 2300 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard when they heard a shot being fired inside the apartment around 9:10 a.m. Deputies then called for backup and several other deputies, crisis negotiators, and other agencies responded to the scene.

As first responders arrived, traffic was diverted off the 101 Freeway in both directions through the Cahuenga Pass to alleviate any threats to drivers on the 101 Freeway. FOX 11's Stu Mundel reported from SkyFOX traffic was backed up to the 170 Freeway. Until early Thursday afternoon, traffic on the northbound side was diverted off at Gower Street and traffic on the southbound side was diverted off Highland Avenue.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the freeway would remain closed until they determined there was no longer a safety issue.

Around 1:30 p.m., LASD officials confirmed to FOX 11 the suspect was found dead inside their apartment.

Shortly after authorities discovered the suspect had died, both sides of the freeway reopened.

The suspect's name has not been released, and no further information was immediately available.