SWAT team responds after woman shot in Anaheim; Suspect dead

A shooting drew a SWAT response in Anaheim.

The Anaheim Police Department responded to a call of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 800 block of State College a little after 3:30 p.m. Thursday. A woman was taken to the hospital after the shooting and a search was on for the suspected gunman.

After an hours-long search, police found the suspect dead inside the home. The suspect is believed to have died by suicide.

Officials have not released the identity of the woman shot.