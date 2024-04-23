4 California beaches named among the best in the US, according to Travel and Leisure

Four California beaches have been recognized as some of the best in the United States by Travel and Leisure, joining the ranks of popular beaches in Hawaii, Florida and the Carolinas.

The 25 Best Beaches in the USA list, published earlier this month, names 25 of the best beaches in the country. California had four entries on the list, more than any other state in the U.S., even Hawaii. On the list were Coronado Beach in San Diego, Pope Beach in Lake Tahoe, Carmel Beach in Carmel-by-the-Sea, and Santa Monica Beach right here in Los Angeles County.

Travel and Leisure says Santa Monica Beach is "a prime spot for partaking in all the usual beach activities: sunbathing, swimming, surfing, volleyball, and sunset viewing," and that "nothing screams summer on the pier like funnel cake and a Ferris wheel."

It shouldn't be too surprising that California had the most entries on this list, considering the state has the fourth-most coastline in the U.S., according to NOAA.

The other beaches on the list include:

Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii

Coronado Beach, San Diego, California

Pope Beach, Lake Tahoe, California

Clearwater Beach, Florida

Harris Beach, Oregon

Glass Beach, Port Townsend, Washington

Oak Street Beach, Chicago, Illinois

Carlsmith Beach, Hilo, Hawaii

Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

Grand Haven State Park, Michigan

Santa Monica Beach, California

Medano Creek, Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado

North Beach, Tybee Island, Georgia

Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester, Massachusetts

Rockaway Beach, Queens, New York

Crystal Lake State Park, Baron, Vermont

Gulf Shores Public Beach, Alabama

Park Point Beach, Duluth, Minnesota

Asbury Park Beach, New Jersey

Carmel Beach, Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

Coligny Beach Park, Hilton Head, South Carolina

Alki Beach, Seattle, Washington

Ocean Beach Park, New London, Connecticut

Coney Island Beach, Brooklyn, New York

Travel and Leisure didn't say what metrics they used to pick these beaches, but said that "Different criteria define the perfect beach for different people, such as the quality of the sand, the waves (or lack thereof), level of seclusion, public transportation and accessible parking, whether there's a boardwalk, activities, and even the amount of shade. Some beaches are found next to crystalline lakes, while others are beneath the peaks of majestic mountain ranges. Some are surf havens with stellar waves, while others cater to families with calm waters and things to do right on the sand."