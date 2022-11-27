Hollywood Christmas Parade kicks off holiday season

The Hollywood Christmas Parade returns to Los Angeles to kick off the holiday season on. Sunday, Nov. 27.

Beloved actor, restaurateur, and author Danny Trejo will be the 2022 Grand Marshal of the parade, which supports Marine Toys for Tots.

Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain, Montel Williams, and Elizabeth Stanton are parade hosts.

What is the parade route?

The parade is centered in the heart of Hollywood.

It begins on Hollywood Boulevard at Orange Drive, then moves east on Vine Street to Sunset Blvd., then west on Sunset Blvd. back to Orange Drive.

Can I still buy tickets to attend?

Because the grandstand is sold out, those interested in attending are encouraged to arrive early to snag free spots along the parade route.

Where can I park?

Parade officials recommend those who wish to attend the parade park in the Hollywood/Highland garage. There are also public lots in the area.

Public transportation

The Metro Red Line has stations at Hollywood/Vine and Hollywood/Highland, with both options located on the parade route.

Click or tap here for more information.

