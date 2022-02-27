Man remembered as hero for saving people in Thousand Oaks bar shooting killed in motorcycle crash

article

A man remembered as one of the heroes in the deadly 2018 Thousand Oaks bar shooting has died this weekend.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Matt Wennerstrom was killed in a motorcycle crash in Thousand Oaks on Saturday evening.

VCSO said the crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle happened before 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of West Lynn Road and East Kelley Road. Wennerstrom was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital for unknown injuries, deputies said.

2018 BORDERLINE SHOOTING

Back in November 2018, a gunman – identified as 28-year-old David Long – opened fire at Borderline Bar and Grill, a popular country-themed bar that was hosting "college night" at the time.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Wennerstrom made headlines in 2018 after he and other people inside the bar grabbed barstools and used them to smash open a window, according to a previous report from the Associated Press.

Wennerstrom, who was 20 years old at the time, helped people escape from the shooting scene and followed them to safety, AP previously reported.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The horrific Nov. 2018 incident left 12 people dead, not including Long, who ended up dying by suicide after the shooting.

The shooting took the lives of the following individuals:

Alaina Housley, 18

Blake Dingman, 21

Cody Coffman, 22

Daniel Manrique, 33

Jake Dunham, 21

Justin Meek, 23

Kristina Morisette, 20

Mark Meza, 20

Noel Sparks, 21

Ron Helus, 54

Sean Adler, 48

Telemachus Orfanos, 27

If you're in distress due to recent incidents of mass violence, please know that there is help is available. Talk to experienced counselors at the Disaster Distress Helpline for 24/7 emotional support. Call or text 1-800-985-5990. Click here for additional resources.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.