Helping Armenia: SoCal community raises thousands of dollars in humanitarian aid

As the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues… humanitarian efforts to aid Armenia and Artsakh are underway across the world.

Several fundraisers were held this weekend in Los Angeles and Orange County as the community raises money for the non-profit, Armenia Fund.

On Saturday, a massive Rally for Armenia event was held as 150 luxury sports cars made their way from LA to OC raising awareness about the current issues in Artsakh.

The entry fee per car was $500 and an extra $100 for anyone riding in the passenger seat. The event raised over $250,000… that is before the cars even got on the road.

“The idea behind this thing was to raise awareness, when people saw $15 million worth of super cars driving down the highway for an hour and half we raised a lot of awareness,” said organizer Diko Sulahian.

Afterwards a gourmet luncheon and raffle was held, organizers hoped that would bring in another $100,000.

In addition to the rally, high school students from Armenian Mesrobian School in Pico Rivera held a car wash.

Students raised $4,000 for humanitarian aid in 6 hours.

Fundraisers are being held almost daily throughout the Los Angeles area as the Armenian-American community aims to help residents in Armenia and Artsakh during the war.

The Armenia Fund has raised millions of dollars; medical supplies have also been donated from the community and sent to Armenia to help hospitals that are running low on supplies.

Fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the region of Artsakh started Sept. 27.

